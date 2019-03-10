Skidaway Island residents discuss incorporation pros and cons

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a bill that would allow Skidaway Island residents to vote on whether or not they want to become their own city. Residents held a meeting on Sunday to look at both the pros and cons of voting yes or no to incorporating.
Over 100 residents packed the Wilmington Island Country Club to discuss the pros and cons of incorporating. Some residents initially suported the incorporation until a feasibility test was done that showed how a decision like this would affect residents financially. This test also showed that incorporation of Oatland, Talahi, Whitemarsh and Wilmington Islands is not really a good idea.
It will take a majority vote of 50% plus one for Skidaway to either become its own city or stay a part of unincorporated Chatham County.
The move to incorporate was initiated by the Landings Association board in early 2017 as a potential way to increase local government control and reduce taxes. Representative Jesse Petrea says this is long overdue for a vote and it’s what the people want.
“Here is what I have said over and over and over again going back to when this first started," said Representative Jesse Petrea. "As long as I and Ben Watson are in office, you are not going to have consolidation because we are not going to support it and we would have to support it as a local delegation.”
Early voting to decide on the incorporation referendum continues through March 15 and registered voters of Skidaway Island can vote March 19.
