Sunday: First Alert Weather Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day:
The overall threat is quite low, but the is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather for our inland communities this afternoon into the evening.
Most of us won’t see rain, but there is a potential for one or two isolated storms to produce brief damaging wind of 50 to 60 miles per hour along with heavy rain and small hail.
Rain fall accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch.
Today is a good test run as we head into our more traditional severe weather season. Make sure you know how to turn your alerts on in the WTOC Weather App, your NOAA weather radio has fresh batteries and that your family has a severe weather safety plan.
The storm threat decreases late this evening, with showers lingering after midnight.
