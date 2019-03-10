Sunday: First Alert Weather Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the 60s and won’t fall overnight into Sunday morning. A few showers are possible early Sunday morning around sunrise, with most of us staying dry for the morning.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, but most of us will miss out on the threat for severe weather. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 70s, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. The warm air could aide in a strong storm or two for our far inland communities where there is a marginal risk for severe weather late in the afternoon into the evening.
The threat of severe weather diminishes late into the evening, with isolated showers lingering into the early morning hours of Monday. Highs drop to the mid 70s on Monday with drier air moving in during the afternoon.
Most of the work week will be dry, but we are watching another storm system that will move toward the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Friday into Saturday. The timing of this rain could impact plans for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
