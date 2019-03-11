Consider this: St. Patrick’s Day is now Savannah’s gift to the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is a day that shines a light on all of the best we have to offer. From a parade down our oak lined streets and around our historic squares, to the southern hospitality that is given to the droves who will spend a long weekend packing River Street for a pint or two, there’s no place that does it bigger or better.