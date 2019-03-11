SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Well here we are again. One of the most anticipated weeks of the year for our area's Irish Community, or even those of us who Irish-ish.
On Saturday, for the 195th time, the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade will add an emerald luster to the jewel that is Savannah.
Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade started as a way for families of Irish heritage to show their pride. Over the years, it has become so much more.
Consider this: St. Patrick’s Day is now Savannah’s gift to the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is a day that shines a light on all of the best we have to offer. From a parade down our oak lined streets and around our historic squares, to the southern hospitality that is given to the droves who will spend a long weekend packing River Street for a pint or two, there’s no place that does it bigger or better.
It is easy at times to lose sight of or take for granted the charm that makes our community so special. This is not the week to that. Take in the sights and sounds that have people flocking to our city to say they’ve been a part of something special and Erin Go Bragh.
