2 in custody after more than 3,000 ecstasy pills seized

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Two men are facing charges after local law enforcement discovered thousands of ecstasy pills following a vehicle search.
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested 21-year-old Oronda Oberry and 20-year-old Oronda Hamilton.
The arrest come following a joint operation by CNT and Savannah Police. Officers seized more than 3,400 individual ecstasy pills last week.
Both were charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and remain in the Chatham County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are possible.
