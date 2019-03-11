2 in custody after more than 3,000 ecstasy pills seized

(source: Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics)
March 11, 2019 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 2:56 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Two men are facing charges after local law enforcement discovered thousands of ecstasy pills following a vehicle search.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested 21-year-old Oronda Oberry and 20-year-old Oronda Hamilton.

The arrest come following a joint operation by CNT and Savannah Police. Officers seized more than 3,400 individual ecstasy pills last week.

Both were charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and remain in the Chatham County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are possible.

