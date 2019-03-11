Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-11-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today through early Tuesday. high pressure builds in Tuesday night through Thursday. A cold front will push through late Friday with high pressure slowly building in Saturday night. Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm, high 73-83. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows 52-58. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy early with a 40% chance for showers before noon. Skies will become mostly clear with highs, 70-73. Mostly clear Tuesday, lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80. St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 70.