Few showers possible Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fog is likely during the Monday morning commute along the coast with temperatures in the mid 60s at sunrise. A few light showers are possible during the morning with highs in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible heading into Monday evening with temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s after sunset.
The middle of the weeks looks dry, but our next cold front moves in Friday into Saturday, bringing a chance of rain with it. Right now, the wetter day looks like Friday, but there is still a chance for rain on Saturday as well.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.