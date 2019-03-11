Georgia Southern parts ways with women’s basketball coach

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University announced Sunday morning that they will not renew the Eagle women’s basketball head coach Kip Drown’s contract.
In a press release, Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein said, ""I appreciate the effort of Kip Drown over the past four seasons with our women’s basketball program and want to thank him for leading the Eagles, both on and off the court. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our program.”
In the meantime, assistant coach Lisa Jackson has been named the interim coach and the search for Drown’s replacement has begun.
Drown spent four seasons as Georgia Southern’s head coach, amassing a 32-86 overall record, 18-57 in Sun Belt Conference play. After an even 9-9 conference record in 2015-16, the Eagles had won just two Sun Belt games in each of the last two seasons.
During the 2018-19 season, the Eagles went 7-22 overall and just 2-16 in the league.
Drown joined GSU in 2015 after spending 10 seasons at CSU Pueblo. His 31-year head coaching career consists of a 495-412 overall record. Drown has had stops at Southwest Baptist, Georgia Southwestern and Grand Canyon as well.
