It’s Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina - here’s what you need to know
(Source: South Carolina Emergency Management Division/Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 11, 2019 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 12:00 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sunday, March 10 kicked off Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina - and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service both want you to stay weather-ready at all times.

In a proclaimation by Governor Henry McMaster for this week, “SCEMD and the National Weather Service are promoting awareness of the hazards associated with severe weather, including tornadoes and floods, and the procedures that help keep people safe.”

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service jointly sponsor the week to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions.

Governor McMaster has proclaimed that Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week will be observed March 10-16.

Posted by South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Monday, March 11, 2019

Things highlighted by SCEMD on their website include:

  • Prepare for any Emergency
  • Before a Tornado
  • During a Tornado
  • After a Tornado
  • Before a Flood
  • During a Flood
  • After a Flood

You can see a full list of guides and helpful tip on their website by clicking here.

The week runs through March 16.

