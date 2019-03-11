It’s Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina - here’s what you need to know

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sunday, March 10 kicked off Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina - and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service both want you to stay weather-ready at all times.
In a proclaimation by Governor Henry McMaster for this week, “SCEMD and the National Weather Service are promoting awareness of the hazards associated with severe weather, including tornadoes and floods, and the procedures that help keep people safe.”
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service jointly sponsor the week to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions.
Things highlighted by SCEMD on their website include:
- Prepare for any Emergency
- Before a Tornado
- During a Tornado
- After a Tornado
- Before a Flood
- During a Flood
- After a Flood
You can see a full list of guides and helpful tip on their website by clicking here.
The week runs through March 16.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.