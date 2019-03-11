Local animal rescue seeks person who stole mascot animal

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Coastal Pet Rescue in Savannah is looking for the person they say took one of their mascot cats “Lady P” from right under their nose. They say it happened one week ago when people were there working.
Security footage shows a man coming out of the facility with his daughter. As they go to get in the car, that’s when sweet “Lady P” roams near his car. You can then see him scoop her up and dump her into the car and drive away.
Coastal Pet Rescue Director Lisa Scarbrough says they have been in this area for almost five years. She says when they noticed “Lady P” wasn’t greeting visitors like she normally does, that’s when they took action.
She says they are hurt and have so many questions.
“There are so many free cats available, we even have cats here that are sponsored for adoption, animal control does their free cats so frequently, there’s no reason you couldn’t just go get one legally,” said Scarborough.
Scarbrough says they have filed police reports. She says they are just hoping they will be reuinited, safely, with “Lady P” soon.
