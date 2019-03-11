Meet the candidates forum being held for Richmond Hill Special Election

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the candidates running for city council.
A special election to fill one of the vacant seats is set for next week, and the Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public forum on Monday, March 11, so voters can learn more about the candidates.
This is the first time all six candidates will be on the same stage. The candidates are David London, Justin McBride, Kristi Cox, John Ring, Wayne Jackson, and Darryl Lawrence. They are all running to fill the seat of the late Johnny Murphy, who passed away last December after a long battle with cancer.
The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia held an open forum last month. But, only three Richmond Hill candidates were able to attend that event: Justin McBride, David London, and Darryl Lawrence.
Monday’s forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Richmond Hill High School. Candidates will be answering various questions.
The special election is set for March 19th. Residents can also take advantage of early voting, which is continuing to take place all this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.F. Gregory Park.
