3 middle school girls honored after winning women’s history writing contest

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Three local middle school girls were honored today after winning a creative writing contest in honor of women’s history month.
The contest was sponsored by Telfair museums and the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia.
The winners were 6th grader Breniyah Griffin and 7th grader Faith Waldburg, both from Derenne Middle School, and 8th grader Aniyah Taylor from Myers Middle School.
“It was well received by the school system, by the teachers and the principals,” said Cuffy Sullivan with the League of Women Voters. “We had 100 children actually tour the site and we had 87 submit essays to be judged.”
The contest focused on the history of the women who lived in the Owens Thomas House and Slave Quarters.
