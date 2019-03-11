Pooler prepares for economic wave from St. Patrick’s Day

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -The impact of St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah isn’t felt just here in the hostess city but rather across the entirety of the Coastal Empire.
Pooler’s Chamber of Commerce says they’re already expecting a bigger economic success for 2019 over 2018. Pooler has grown within the last year. New hotels and new stores also means more people in the Pooler area for this weekend.
“It is a big week," said Pam Southard with Pooler’s Chamber of Commerce. "It’s a big preparation week and of course Friday, the fun begins.”
Hotels are booked and sold out in Pooler.
“When you know that all of those rooms are full...what does that tell you?” Southard asked.
Hotels in Pooler were booked up this time last year too but the difference is there are three new, big hotels this year in the city, and they’re also already filled.
Southard says they’ve been able to label the expected economic growth of this year’s St. Patrick’s weekend as successful because hotels are already sold out.
“We bring in anywhere between 30 and 40 something thousand dollars with this event,” Southard says.
The City of Pooler bringing in revenue nonstop also means an increase in business for local mom and pop shops.
“For us, we just sell more coffee and that is good and we like to sell more coffee and food,” said John Arnold with The Front Porch coffee shop. “We order more coffee and make sure we have enough milk and just make sure staff is trained and we are well prepared to have that influx of people.”
The Chamber of Commerce says the money brought in this year has already been planned out for new projects to come in Pooler.
Extra revenue from last year let the chamber add four new coach buses to shuttle people from Pooler to Downtown this year.
Pooler is teaming up with Kelly Tours to get people back and forth. Riders can park in the parking lot of Surf Lagoon and catch a shuttle from Molly MacPherson’s.
The difference with the shuttles this year versus last year is the shuttles will run on Friday and Saturday only, instead of Friday, Saturday and Sunday like they did last year. Free parking will be at the Surf Lagoon water park and the Pooler Chamber of Commerce says Pooler Police officers will be there as security. The chamber says they have added more buses this year, so there isn’t as much of a wait this year as there was last year.
“To us this is just a service that we offer to our tourists and the public and it gets them down safe,” says Southard. “They can come back ride round trip as often as they’d like for twenty dollars a day and you can’t beat that cost.”
Click here to pre-register for shuttles that will take you from Pooler to downtown Savannah.
