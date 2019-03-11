Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -The Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Meet the Candidates" forum on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Richmond Hill High School in the east campus cafeteria.
All six of the candidates in the March 19th Special Election for the Richmond Hill City Council Seat are expected to participate.
This seat was left open by the passing of late Mayor Pro-Tem Johnny Murphy. Murphy died in December after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
This is the last week for early voting in that special election.
The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the J.W. Stevens Wetlands Education Center on Cedar Street through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, March 19th.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.