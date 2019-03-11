Scattered Rain Returns Later Monday

(Gray News) -
Good morning!
Some are dealing with wet roadways out the door this morning. Isolated showers, and additional rain, remains possible through the morning commute.
Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s – muggy feeling outside. The chance of rain remains isolated through noon as the temperature warms into the 70s. High temps peak in the 70s.
Scattered storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is greatest south of Interstate 16 between 5 and 10 p.m. The risk of severe weather is very, very low through this evening.
The forecast dries, and cools, Tuesday and Wednesday. A greater chance of rain arrives late in the work-week.
Best,
Cutter