SCCPSS holds informational meeting on K-12 school

Dr. Levett said, “You’ll have three schools that are very close together, but each school will be staffed independently as if Gould was where it is right now. They’ll have their staff, they’ll have their security team, they’ll have their teaching team, administrative team. So all of those will still operate as three independent schools but they will just be in one area. That means that there will be certain schedules that will be maintained to ensure that only certain people will be in certain places.”