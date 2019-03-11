SCCPSS holds informational meeting on K-12 school

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - More information is coming out about Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s plan to combine three schools into one at the site of the current Groves High School.
The Board of Education approved a re-alignment of E-SPLOST funds to cover the $118 million price tag of a new Kindergarten through 12th grade school.
There were a few people at Monday’s meeting at Garden City Hall with concerns about increasing traffic and noise among other things that they presented to those leading the meeting.
Chatham VIlla Drive resident Charlotte Lee and at least nineteen of her neighbors aren’t sold on the idea of a K-12 school being built next to their neighborhood, so much so they organized a petition against the District’s idea.
“There’s a lot of issues that have to go on, and they do not realize what all has to go on. Traffic issues, I mentioned the traffic lights. We have a hard time getting out, they said it might be better. We’ll see," said Charlotte Lee, holding up the petition.
Traffic concerns were addressed at today’s informational meeting at Garden City City Hall, when the city manager came to the podium, telling the crowd conversations have already started with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Garden City City Manager Ron Feldner said, “So the good news is the Georgia DOT is well aware of the school and the plans that are in place right now. And we’ll continue to coordinate and communicate with them about our needs and ensuring that the Highway 21 corridor is safe for both pedestrians as well as vehicles that are going to be accessing the new school.”
Those living near the school expressed concerns about construction noise, and were told work hours for construction crews would not include night or weekend hours.
The District also addressed potential security concerns at a K-12 school.
“There will be SRO’s on campus as well as technology. There’s a lot of technology. There’s a lot of technology that’s coming from the Board that will be included in this project. So I’m very excited about it,” said BoE Police Chief Terry Enoch.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett also said even though students will be under the same roof, elementary, middle and high school grades will remain separate from one another.
Dr. Levett said, “You’ll have three schools that are very close together, but each school will be staffed independently as if Gould was where it is right now. They’ll have their staff, they’ll have their security team, they’ll have their teaching team, administrative team. So all of those will still operate as three independent schools but they will just be in one area. That means that there will be certain schedules that will be maintained to ensure that only certain people will be in certain places.”
