Use your power to help children in need

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Time to make a big impact on children in need the Lowcountry. Join Dawn Baker for the Power of the Purse, a fundraiser benefitting the United Way of the Lowcountry. The silent auction and reception is Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dataw Island Clubhouse.
The Woman of the Year will be named. The finalists are: Laurie Brown, Charlotte Gonzalez, Missy Santorum and Margie Tomczak. There will live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction with designer handbags, trips, golf packages, hunting experiences and much more. There’s even a “Man Cave,” so the fellas won’t feel left out.
All proceeds benefit Women United’s Breaking Barriers to Education Fund and Operation Backpack. This school year, Operation Backpack provided more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to local children in need.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.uwlowcountry.org/
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.