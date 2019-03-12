2 arrested in Toombs County after undercover drug bust

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office along with the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office partnered on an investigation lasting several months in Toombs County.
The investigation led to two arrests. The sheriff’s office says these investigations take some time, but it’s worth it because it gets drugs off the streets.
Sheriff Alvie Kight says officers went undercover and bought drugs from a home in Lyons. Officers then executed a search warrant at the home. The sheriff says they found drugs and guns inside.
The investigation led to the arrests of 24-year-old Eric Ryan Lawrence and his father, 45-year-old Stephen Eric Lawrence. The sheriff’s office says Eric Lawrence is charged with three counts of use of communication facility during the commission of a felony along with three counts of sale of methamphetamine. Stephen Eric Lawrence has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The sheriff says this wasn’t a large amount of drugs taken off the streets, but every little bit counts.
“Any amount of drugs we can get off the street is naturally a plus for our community and keeping it safe,” Sheriff Kight said. “What people don’t understand is how long it takes long investigations to go out and make these arrests. It takes a period of time.”
