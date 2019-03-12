Boat of convicted Tybee shrimper sold

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - The shrimp boat of a former Tybee fisherman convicted of mail fraud and money laundering has been sold.
The 80-foot trawler sold to its new owner for $15,000. Now, the money will go towards paying Michael Brian Anderson’s more than $800,000 debt.
Anderson was sentenced in September 2018 to pay back that money in addition to serving six years of prison.
The DOJ’s Southern District of Georgia says the sale of the boat under court approval for disposal of seized property was a first of its kind for the Asset Recovery Unit.
