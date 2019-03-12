Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-12-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC)-High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. A warm front lifts north of the area by Thursday night. A cold front pushes through late Friday into Saturday. High pressure returns Saturday night into next week. Today will be mostly sunny and mild, highs 66-75. Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 47-55. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 67-75. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temps, highs in the low 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms by the evening, highs in the low 80s. Showers possible for St. Patrick’s Day but the rain chance is only 20% with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.