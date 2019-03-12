Experts give tips to combat termite-swarming season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Keeping termites at bay is a year-round task, especially in the South.
We’re getting into what’s known as the termite swarm season, according to local termite extermination experts.
WTOC spoke to the owner of a pest control company, who says seeing those swarms usually means a colony is nearby - something you might not notice since the insects typically dwell underground.
Looking at traps is the best way to see the potentially-destructive critters in action. As the temperatures start to warm up, some termites sprout wings and start swarming.
Mike Warren, the president of Savannah Termite and Pest Control, says those are harmless, but may point to a larger issue that needs to be addressed around your home.
“They are an indication of a nearby termite presence,” Warren said.
Warren says the trick is staying ahead of the termites to avoid massive damage, which they do see from time to time.
“We inspected a home not long ago that the termite damage had been going on for so long, the home was so neglected, that we were advising a perspective home-buyer that we basically felt like the home should be condemned.”
There are a variety of preventative treatments you can choose from - from spraying to subterranean traps.
Warren says sometimes it’s best to let the professionals handle the job, especially since chemicals and products can harm the environment if you don’t know what you’re doing.
