Former Bulloch County educator honored

BULLOCH CO, GA (WTOC) -Two groups of descendants from a Bulloch County pioneer met for the first time.
Alumni of Williams James High School gathered today with relatives of the late educator. James was one of the first African-American educators in Bulloch County. Grandchildren and great grandchildren visited from out of state to see some of his legacy in the community. Organizers say he helped train the teachers who staffed some of the later segregated schools.
“It was one of the few that was accredited in the 1930′s,” said Dr. Alvin Jackson, a historian. "So Prof. James’ work, his philanthropy, had a huge impact on the students of this county. "
The family’s trip to Bulloch County came after a visit to Professor James’ birthplace and grave in Washington County.
