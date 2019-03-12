Georgia leaders push for new squadron at 165th Airlift Wing

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia’s top elected officials are making a case to the Pentagon that Savannah would be the best home for a new Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
If approved, it would be part of the Air National Guard.
Senators David Perdue, Johnny Isakson, and Representative Buddy Carter recently wrote a letter to the secretary of the Air Force. They made a compelling case to the Pentagon saying in part that existing infrastructure at the 165th could host the new squadron. They also pointed out that there are 10 accredited nursing schools in the area that the Air National Guard could recruit from.
The letter mentioned that manpower is essential to the success of the new squadron and that the 165th has a high retention rate. Highlighting familiarity with Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons, the Georgia leaders pointed out that the 165th Airlift Wing has supported the 156th AES based out of Charlotte, NC, since 2017.
The proximity of Savannah to areas that would benefit from a new Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is another selling point. The letter highlighted how vital the 165th has been in recent years with hurricane relief efforts.
The squadron provides a mobile intensive care unit on a plane.
“I can tie this in to what we’re trying to do up here with adaptation, and to adapt to what’s happening with our climate and adapt to what’s happening in our area, and we need to be prepared. This is another example of planning that will help us in the future,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, GA-01.
A new Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron would also bring more than 100 new personnel.
