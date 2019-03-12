Girl Scout troops travel to Savannah to celebrate 107 years

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Tuesday is National Girl Scout Day, celebrating the very first meeting of a Girl Scout troop in Savannah, GA, over 100 years ago.
Eighteen girls from across the city were in that first troop, and Tuesday, dozens of Girl Scouts toured the First Headquarters to celebrate.
With cupcakes and candles lit from the flame of friendship, Girl Scout Troop 1000 celebrated the foundation’s 107th year.
Scouts are in town from Florida. They say seeing where it all started is something they’ve looked forward to for years.
“I feel like we have a big connection, and it’s just super fun to see how their way of life was and what they did exactly, starting Girl Scouts,” said Lauren Morahan.
First Headquarters program director Jami Brantley thinks honoring their history but being open to changing interests and needs of members has kept the Girl Scouts going for more than 100 years.
“The girls are our leaders,” Brantley said. “They determine which way the organization is going, and so if there’s an incredible interest in the girls to pursue one type of thing - for instance STEM right now - then that’s the direction we’re going to go. The girls are actually shaping the program as it develops.”
Watching troops feel that support on visits is something Brantley describes as incredibly powerful and inspiring, and it’s what Madison Trentler likes most about being a member.
“My favorite part about being a Girl Scout is also like being a big old family because you feel like you can be yourself with everyone else around you,” Trentler said.
