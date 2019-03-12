Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival underway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island residents will have a little more to “whine” about this week as the 34th annual Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival kicked off on Monday!
The festival will continue through Sunday.
It features wine tastings, wine dinners, demonstrations, and more, all over the island.
The popular Sip and Stroll is set for Thursday, the Grand Tasting is Friday, the Public Tasting is Saturday, and a brunch will be held Sunday.
