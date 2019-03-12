Men charged with kidnapping, assault and battery after incident at St. Helena Island home

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men after a kidnapping and assault Monday night.
Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Chaplin Drive on St. Helena Island around 8:30 p.m. following a 911 call. When deputies arrived, they heard what appeared to be a violent confrontation inside the home. Upon entry, they found a man and a woman bound with rope and duct tape. The man was seriously injured. There is no update on his condition.
After searching the home, deputies found two men inside, the homeowner, 41-year-old Justin Granet, and his guest, 41-year-old Don Bliss.
Granet and Bliss were interviewed by investigators and admitted binding the man and woman and beating the man. It was learned that the injured man was struck by Bliss with a blunt object during the assault.
Both Granet and Bliss are charged with kidnapping and assault and battery first degree.
The incident is still under investigation and additional charges may result.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.