New early learning center to replace East Broad St. school

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Parents of students who currently go to East Broad Street K8 School will soon see a big change.
Next August, the school will become the Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey, Jr. School, only teaching 4 and 5-year-olds.
In a few months, this East Broad Elementary sign will bear a new name: “Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey, Jr. School”. Pre-K students will soon be the only ones learning here, a change that school district officials say is much needed.
“We’ve had over 1400 students this year apply for the lottery and there’s no way possible that we are able to seat all of those children," said Vallerie Cave with Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. "So the opportunity presents itself for us to open a pre-K early learning center.”
Robin Bradham, an East Broad Elementary parent, says she came to Monday night’s meeting to learn more about how these new attendance zones will impact her child.
“I do support the learning center. My concern is just the spreading out of the other children all around,” said Robin Bradham, a parent of a child that attends East Broad Elementary.
The school system will change some districts so that current 1st through 4th graders at East Broad elementary would be sent to Shuman Elementary and A. B. Williams Elementary. 5th graders through 7th graders would go to Hubert Middle.
Leaders answered questions about overcrowding concerns and transportation. The preparations have already started for the new students.
Bradham says she’s preparing, too. Sending her child to a new school is a huge change. To a parent, it includes more than redistricting zones and transportation.
“Because it’s a new school, it’ll be new friends, new teachers that didn’t have her in kindergarten and didn’t know her from second and third grade, so it’ll be something new.”
If you missed the opportunity to attend the meeting on Monday night, there are still two more meetings later this week on Wednesday and Thursday.
Parents can meet Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at the Shuman Elementary School Cafeteria or Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Andrea B. Williams Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room.
