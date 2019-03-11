Police arrest woman accused of stealing $4K puppy from pet store

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police arrested a woman Saturday who pet store employees say stole an expensive puppy from their store by concealing it in her jacket.
Crystel Holsey was arrested on a pending charge of grand larceny (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), according to an incident report.
Police responded Saturday to the Petland on Bacons Bridge Road on a report of a stolen puppy. Store employees told police a woman wearing a camouflage jacket concealed a Havanese Virgil puppy worth $4,050 in her jacket and left the store without paying for it. One of the managers told police that when a customer reported the theft, several managers went out into the parking lot to confront the woman about taking the puppy, which led to a “vehicle altercation,” the report states.
The manager told police she saw the puppy in the woman’s Jeep and was able to take down the license plate number.
One of the store’s managers followed the vehicle into the Arbor Oaks neighborhood and used a bystander’s phone to call police, the report states. The manager told police that when the vehicle began to leave the area, he flagged down deputies who stopped the vehicle.
Police went to the scene of the traffic and say they confirmed the puppy in the Jeep matched a photo provided of the stolen puppy from the store and said the woman, identified as Holsey, was wearing a camouflage jacket matching the description given by store employees.
Police were able to collect surveillance footage from inside the store, the report states.
Holsey was being held at the Dorchester County jail pending a warrant, the report states.
