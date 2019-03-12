Police looking for suspect who fled on foot after chase

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect after they say the person led officers on a chase Tuesday morning.
Savannah Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle around 9 a.m. but the suspect sped off. They say the suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle and ran off.
At this time, officers are in the area of Dean Forest Road looking for the suspect. They have not yet released any information on the person’s identity.
Savannah Police, Chatham County Police, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Police are all involved in the search.
