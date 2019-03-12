Pollen season starting early in Coastal Empire

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Does pollen have you sneezing and wheezing?
Springtime in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has plenty of people seeing a doctor, or at least reaching for tissues.
William Martin sees yellow on top of True Blue. He moved to Statesboro from Athens two years ago, and his allergies have suffered both springs.
“Not sure what it is, but it definitely affects me more here than it did just a couple of hours north of here,” he said.
Pharmacist Stacey Girardeau says more than half the prescriptions lately have been for allergy and sinus issues.
“It seems like it started suddenly,” she said. “We went from nobody having allergy problems to everybody having allergy problems all at once.”
Dr. Brian DeLoach sees student patients at the GSU Health Services Center. He says our part of the state sees more intense pollen than others.
“It’s part of what makes our area so beautiful. Azaleas blooming, trees blooming, grass, and those things,” he said.
Dr. DeLoach says treatment takes two parts. He says doctors will prescribe antihistamines and/or steroids to treat the effects from pollen, but he also cautions people with allergies to change their behavior this time of year. That means staying inside more and keeping your doors and windows closed.
“Keep the windows of your car rolled up. Vacuum regularly, dust regularly, change your air filters regularly.”
Martin is glad he moved here, but the allergies have been a surprise.
“There’s a gnat line. Maybe there’s a pollen line too,” he said. “I don’t know.”
At this point, something as simple as a good rain shower every few days does a good bit to help take the pollen away.
