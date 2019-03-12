Pooler’s Surf Lagoon closes, makes way for new apartments

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Pooler water park, Surf Lagoon, is permanently closed.
The owner of the property told WTOC Tuesday that they will be tearing it down and buildings apartments in the area.
Jay Patel, one of the owners, didn’t want to comment on why the water park is closed, but instead focused on what’s to come. He says they’re still in the blueprint stages of the apartment project, so he couldn’t give a timeline of when construction is set to begin.
“With surf lagoon being there, it didn’t really show the peaks in the business. It kind of stayed steady all the way across. We were just hoping for higher numbers, but that’s business,” said Arshad Beckett, Ms. Polly’s Cake Giants.
Beckett also says the new apartments would be good for Pooler and businesses as a whole, because that means residents and people who aren’t just coming and going into this area.
“With them bringing a new apartment complex there, I feel like that’s cool. More people would have to pass us, so it would give us that visual for them to bring us a little recognition back here, and we just hope that it brings more clientele.”
Surf Lagoon’s lot will be used for parking this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day shuttle parking in Pooler.
The owners say they will keep us updated on the process of the project.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.