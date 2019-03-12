Savannah Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Savannah Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
(source: Savannah Police)
March 12, 2019 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 12:02 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Police are asking for help as they work to identify a suspect involved in a robbery that happened last month.

Police say the suspect and victim were riding a local bus February 12th that made a stop in the area of Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video reaching inside the victim’s bag, pulling out a phone and then ran away.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a dark sweat suit and a grey cap.

If you have any information, or might know who the suspect is, please call police.

