Savannah Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Police are asking for help as they work to identify a suspect involved in a robbery that happened last month.
Police say the suspect and victim were riding a local bus February 12th that made a stop in the area of Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video reaching inside the victim’s bag, pulling out a phone and then ran away.
At the time of the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a dark sweat suit and a grey cap.
If you have any information, or might know who the suspect is, please call police.
