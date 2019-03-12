Tigers’ season ends with upset loss in MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, VA (WTOC) - The MEAC run for the Savannah State men’s basketball program ended in disappointing fashion Monday night, as the sixth-seeded Tigers were upset by eleventh-seeded Delaware State 71-67 in Norfolk.
The Tigers trailed by 17 with less than 14 minutes to play, but rallied to cut the deficit to two on a Zach Sellers layup with 15 seconds to play. The Hornets would hold on though, as Jonathan Mitchell knocked down two free throws with eight seconds remaining to ice the game.
The Hornets entered the contest with a 5-24 record, but led this game for more than 38 minutes. Qua Smith and Tyrell Harper had 15 points each to lead the Tigers in the losing effort.
Savannah State’s final Division I season ends with an 11-20 record.
