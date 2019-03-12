TSA prepares for busy St. Patrick’s Day, spring break season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is getting ready to welcome a lot of guests for the St. Patrick's Day festivities.
Spring Break is also right around the corner and the Transportation Security Administration wants to remind people about what they can and cannot bring onto their flight.
A TSA spokesman says on Tuesday, they'll probably screen around 4,000 passengers at the Savannah airport. But from Thursday to Monday, they're planning to screen around 5,000 to 6,000 passengers a day.
Many people will be coming into town for the St. Patrick's Day festivities and once the celebration is over, they'll be heading out. But area schools and universities are also starting their Spring Break soon, which means many people will also be leaving this weekend.
With so many people expected to be at the airport, TSA wants to remind you about what you can and cannot bring onto your flight.
A general screening through the security checkpoint takes around 15 minutes for someone who is in compliance. But if you come through with a prohibited item, TSA says it could take around four times longer to get through.
TSA says all agents will be working this weekend to help expedite the process.
"You're going to see all hands-on deck here at the security checkpoint. They're going to be working all lanes to get people through. But there will be some moments where you see longer wait times,” TSA Regional spokesman Mark Howell said.
It's always best to arrive two hours before your flight.
Remember, anything flammable is not allowed in either your carry on or checked bag. Any liquids, gels, or aerosols going through security must be 3.4 ounces or less. And anything that can be used as a weapon is not allowed.
If you’re traveling with your pet, remember to remove your pet before placing your bag through security. Last week, TSA says a passenger left her cat who then went through the screening process.
