Tuesday: Gorgeous Weather Returns

A cold front has cleared out the forecast; get ready for a brilliant day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Temperatures cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s between 6 and 8 a.m. this morning under plentiful sunshine. With a light breeze, it’ll be cool enough for a light jacket.
Temperatures warm into the 60s by noon; topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 3 and 4:30 p.m. with low humidity. The sky is forecast to remain mostly sunny through the afternoon. A 5 to 10 MPH breeze adds to the refreshing feel.
Get out and enjoy it – but – remember some sun screen if you’re outside for an extended period today! UV indices are very high.
Temperatures cool into the 50s, quickly, after sunset and we begin Wednesday in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Clouds increase through the day Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. 80s are possible Thursday and Friday as a storm system – and cold front – approaches our area bringing cooler air back into the first alert forecast over the weekend.
We’re watching the timing of late-week rain showers closely. As of Tuesday morning’s forecast, the weather looks favorable for a pleasant Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday. You can always get an updated St. Patrick’s Day Weekend forecast in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter