Vidalia man arrested, charged with cruelty to animals

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - A Vidalia horse owner is being charged with cruelty to animals after a joint investigation between the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Agriculture found that 15 of his 37 horses were malnourished, underweight, and in extremely poor health.
A call from a concerned person prompted the investigation. 66-year-old James Smith is being charged with 15 counts of cruelty to animals, which is a misdemeanor.
The 15 horses that were given to the state have since been relinquished to rescue services. The other 22 remain under Smith’s ownership as they were in good enough health. Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Knight says that he has asked for Smith to relinquish those horses before he goes to court.
