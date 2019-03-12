Volunteers needed for oyster reef build in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resource is hosting its first oyster reef build of the year in Beaufort County and it is asking for help.
Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help state biologists place bags of recycled oyster shells on a stretch of May River near the Alljoy Boat Landing in Bluffton.
Over time, new oysters will grow on the bags, turning them into living reefs that provide clean water, a habitat for fish, and protection from storms and erosion.
You must be willing to work hard and get dirty.
Closed-toe shoes like boots or old sneakers are a must. Other than that, all you need bring is a reusable drinking bottle. Gloves, arm and eye protection, sunscreen, and bug spray will be provided.
If you’d like to volunteer, please e-mail score@dnr.sc.gov and include how many people you have that will attend.
