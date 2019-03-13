Annual Komen Awards Breakfast held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several medical groups across the Coastal Empire received special grants Wednesday morning to help people fight breast cancer.
Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia held its annual Awards Breakfast at the Savannah Golf Club. After various fundraisers and community support, the group was able to give away a total of $259,716.
The Coastal Health District, Diversity Health Center, St. Joseph’s/Candler, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare, Southeast Georgia Health System, and the Hearts and Hands Clinic were among this year’s recipients.
During Wednesday’s ceremony, the groups also got to hear from a doctor who is currently looking into a breast cancer vaccine.
"We are transitioning into a new stage of how we think that we can use the immune system to fight off diseases. So, not only for viruses or bacteria, but abnormal tissues that develop through body," said Keith Knutson, PhD., Professor of Immunology.
WTOC’s Tim Guidera helped distribute the awards during the ceremony.
The groups will now use the money to help those living in nine surrounding counties, including Chatham, Liberty, and Long.
