Carolina Panthers weigh options of moving team operations to South Carolina

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Carolina Panthers are eyeing a move across state lines from North to South Carolina.
The NFL franchise could be relocating its team operations to the York or Lancaster area.
Lawmakers and the governor say they want to do this as quickly as possible but really haven’t given a time table for this.
The team’s owner David Tepper and Govenor Henry McMaster met on Wednesday morning at the Governor’s mansion
The Governor was joined by top state lawmakers as they discussed the possible move of the carolina panthers to South Carolina.
The NFL franchise is exploring the idea of moving the team’s headquarters and practice facilities to the palmetto state.
The governor says if this happens, the team would be investing an estimated $150 million in the state over four years.
The Panthers would also be bringing along 150 employees with them including all 53 players.
“The annual payroll for federal tax purposes for Carolina Panthers employees that would be relocated to South Carolina is estimated at least $190 million a year,” said Governor McMaster
The governor says there’s a chance a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility could be built as well, along with hotels, retail spaces and restuarants in the area.
