City of Savannah holds news conference ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Parade/Festival

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah is preparing to host hundreds of thousands of visitors this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day.
The 195th St. Patrick’s Day Parade - one of the largest in the world - steps off in three days. The city held its second news conference of the week on Wednesday afternoon, finalizing details regarding the parade and festival.
Savannah’s chief of police, the director of Savannah Fire Rescue, other city and elected officials, and this year’s Grand Marshal, Jerry Counihan were all present for the meeting.
“I want to remind everyone - particularly visitors to Savannah - this is a faith-based celebration - the Fest of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland. The police and fire department are our friends. Listen to them. They are here to help us,” Counihan said.
The city will be using social media and the media to keep you informed of traffic disruptions and any other changes during the celebration.
