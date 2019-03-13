Community Champions: Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - What’s raised here stays here, but the money the Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate raises doesn’t stay long before joining the fight against breast cancer.
Forty-five days out from its most visible event, the Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate had its most impacting event.
“Being in a little bit more of a rural area, it’s very limited on the resources that we have, so it’s been critical for our day to day operations to have these funds,” said Stephanie Jones-Heath, Diversity Health Center of Hinesville.
Komen celebrated and supported health agencies from all across the Coastal Empire Wednesday morning, making a hands-on impact in the fight against breast cancer with grants to organizations that take that fight into dozens of local communities.
“The mission of Komen is to save lives, and our vision is a world without breast cancer,” said Aileen Gabbey, Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate.
More than $250,000 was distributed through the nine counties Komen Coastal Georgia serves, to organizations that will help save lives, like Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care.
“It means a lot to us because 40 percent of our patients are uninsured or underinsured,” said Carolyn Eiland, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care.
...and into areas where cancer screenings and treatment are not always available.
“We get women from the migrant population, the homeless population that don’t always have access to care, so having these funds has been critical to our organization and our community. We get a lot of women who come into our clinic who say ‘we are so grateful you have these services,’ so we are proud and honored to be one of those recipients to be able to provide care in our community.”
The WTOC Community Champions at Komen fight breast cancer every day, but won’t demonstrate their work any better than they did on Wednesday.
“The fight is active. We need to do as much as we can so we can help women in Southeast Georgia.”
The 2019 Komen Race for the Cure Savannah will be held on Saturday, April 27, in Ellis Square.
