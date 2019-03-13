‘Cops at Bus Stops’ engaging students in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Police in Garden City are getting out of their cruisers and meeting students after school.
It’s a new initiative called “Cops at Bus Stops.”
In Savannah Pines off of Dean Forest Road, officers passed out snacks and drinks to students. They say it’s a great time to see students and adults in the community.
“One of the children did say, ‘You know, I wanna grow up to be a police officer,’ and this is one of those engagements where not in an enforcement role, we are here to help you with anything you need and answer any questions,” said Chief Gil Ballard, Garden City PD.
This was their first of many stops around Garden City.
