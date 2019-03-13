Ferry service available to Savannah from Hilton Head Island this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - If you’re planning to take the ferry from Hilton Head Island into Savannah for the St. Patrick’s festivities this weekend, you may want to start thinking of a Plan B.
One ferry owner says he had to cancel trips this year.
For those wanting to take the ferry, there is still going to be an option, but as for the Daufuskie Difference, they will not have a ferry going to Savannah this year.
We spoke with employees and the owner of Daufuskie Difference on Wednesday. They say they are no longer having a ferry take people into Savannah this Saturday. The owner says they had to order a piece of equipment for the boat and were afraid it would not come in in time for the festivities.
Vagabond Cruise of offering two ferry services Saturday, according to their website. They have an 8 a.m. cruise and a 12 p.m. cruise departure time. The 8 a.m. spot is already sold out.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.