Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-13-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure today through Thursday morning. A warm front will lift north of the area by Thursday evening. A cold front pushes through Friday night followed by high pressure for the weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs 65-75. Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 54-60. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer, highs 71-82. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for late day showers and a possible thunderstorm, highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday starts out mostly cloudy with a 30% for showers early. Rain chances decrease quickly throughout the day, highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 60s. Nice and quiet into Monday with another rain chance by Tuesday.