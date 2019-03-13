Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy now accepting applications

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’re a “current” 9th, 10th or 11th grade young lady enrolled in a public or private school in Chatham, Liberty, Bryan and Effingham counties, why not join me for the 4th Annual Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy?
We kick-off the year-long experience June 10-14 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.
The academy is designed to empower young ladies to explore their leadership potential and build character and confidence. We work to give young ladies the tools they need to make responsible decisions so that they may become effective, ethical leaders in their home, school, workplace and community. Professionals from various fields will present workshops and interactive discussions on an array of topics.
Applications are already in your guidance counselors’ offices. The deadline to apply is April 12. For more details, call 912.232.6048 or 912.721.7388. You may also email me directly at dbaker@wtoc.com or my associate director, Lula L. Baker at lula.baker@comcast.net.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.