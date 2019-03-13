Dress in Layers: Chilly Morning, Warmer Afternoon

(Gray News) -
Under some high clouds, temperatures cooled into the mid and upper 40s this morning. It’s chilly enough for a light jacket.
Temperatures warm to near 70° at noon; topping out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon away from the beach where temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s.
There will be more cloud cover later in the day, but the forecast remains dry for nearly everyone. A sprinkle, or two, is possible along this coastline this evening. It’ll be a bit milder overnight, with temperatures in the 60s through your evening plans; bottoming-out in the 50s to near 60° by Thursday morning’s commute.
Temps peak near 80° Thursday afternoon, under some clouds. The forecast warms even further Friday with a late-day chance of showers.
The chance of rain lingers into early Saturday morning, before diminishing in the forecast. Cooler air returns this weekend. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and pass along any updates on-air, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter