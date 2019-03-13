SCCPSS bus driver facing charges after fatal crash involving motorcycle

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham County school bus driver is facing charges after police say she caused a deadly crash back in February.
Andrea Wiggins is facing vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.
According to the police report, two children were on the bus when it crashed. It was traveling down Kessler Avenue and turning into an apartment complex.
Almost a month ago, family members said goodbye to their father, uncle, husband, and friend, Terry Williams after he was hit by the bus while on his motorcycle.
“Basically, the bus driver failed to yield when making the left turn from the roadway into the apartment complex, which caused her to strike the motorcycle," said Cpl. Shane Glasco, Garden City PD.
This is a misdemeanor charge, so if Wiggins is convicted, she would either pay a max of $1,000 fine or less than a year in jail.
“Basically, the biggest difference is misdemeanor versus a felony. In this case, there was no intent. The driver did not leave the scene of the accident. The driver was not impaired in any way or under the influence of any substances. It was just a pure accident," Glasco said.
Shavika Williams and the rest of her family are still hurting. According to the police report, when officers got to the scene, Terry Williams was lying in the middle of the road and the bus driver was sitting in the school bus. Williams’ daughter can’t believe the driver wasn’t helping her father by the time police got there.
“You were inside the bus, and I don’t know what you were doing,” Williams said. “I don’t know if you were crying or if you were calling someone, but I know while you were doing whatever you were doing, my dad was laying on the ground fighting for his life.”
Shavika says her family filed a lawsuit against the school district. She says the school buses she passes every day and the way her kids get to school are constant reminders of her father, who is no longer here.
“I want them to understand where I am coming from,” she said. “My kids are hurt. My family is hurt. My daughter has to ride a school bus every day.”
Williams was buried with military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery.
We reached out to Savannah-Chatham County Public School for an update about Wiggins’ personnel file and a statement on her employment status. We have not heard back.
