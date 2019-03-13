Funding secured for Savannah Harbor Extension Project

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Republican congressmen Johnny Isakson, David Perdue, and U.S. Representative Buddy Carter have secured all the funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track through 2020.
“The president’s budget now includes over $130 million for the deepening of the Savannah Harbor. This will keep us on track for this year. It’s the third year in a row we got full funding for this project. This year’s even better because we got the full funding we need for this year without taking it from the Corp of Engineers, out of their bucket, if you will," Rep Carter said.
There is still one more hurdle to get past before the funding is a done deal. Congress still needs to pass the president’s proposed budget for 2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.