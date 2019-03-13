Georgia State Patrol warning drivers ahead of busy St. Patrick’s weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - In two days, traffic will be heavy with lots of people driving into Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Georgia State Patrol wants drivers to know - they’ll be there too.
It’s one of the busiest few days locally on Interstates 16 and 95.
“Traditionally, we see a huge jump in traffic on the state routes and the interstates,” said Sgt. Chris Rodewolt, Georgia State Patrol.
Sgt. Rodewolt says GSP will be out in full force with other local departments.
“Starting Friday, we’ll have troopers out between Dublin and Savannah, high visibility, from the interstates to the county roads.”
He says they’ll be watching for speeders, distracted drivers, and certainly anyone under the influence.
“We want people to enjoy this weekend, enjoy Savannah and the festivities, but we don’t want their enjoyment to affect somebody else’s life,” Rodewolt said.
For those who will be drinking, GSP recommends you choose a designated driver, use a cab, or stay somewhere until you are sober to drive, especially when roads will be even busier than usual.
Sgt. Rodewolt says the smartest thing will be to have a plan to get back home before you even arrive.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.