Helpful St. Patrick’s Day information for the day of and during the parade

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -For the first time St. Patrick’s Day parade attendee to even the stalwart veteran, navigating around the parade and the events before and after can be difficult and confusing.
Has your car been towed? Are you unsure of the parade routes? Maybe even concerned about road closures, or how close you can get to the parade zone? Fear not! The web links below will be happy to help you learn all of that information.
Click here to be directed to the City of Savannah St. Patrick’s Day page. This page has information on:
- Parking & Transportation
- Road Closures
- Parks & Squares Guidelines
- Public Safety Info
- Be Green: St. Pat's Recycling
- Vendors & Zoning Permits
Click here to be directed to the Police Department’s page. This page has information on:
- Towing
- Interactive & live road closure maps
- Parking
- Pets
- Item restrictions
Click here to be directed to the Parade Committee’s page. This page has information on:
- Parade info
- Other committee events
- History
- Officers and Grand Marshals (past & present)
Please e-mail lchance@wtoc.com with any suggestions of other links that could be helpful to navigate around this event.
